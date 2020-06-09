Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

York City Police have arrested a man who was shot Friday night in York City, police said.

Eugene Robert Hampton, 34, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned at central booking. He is charged with attempted aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, felons not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to court records.

At 11:37 p.m Friday, York City Police were called to the 600 block of West Locust Street. Officers at the scene found that Hampton had been taken to York Hospital for gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

York City Police obtained a search warrant for Hampton's car, where a "large amount" of marijuana was found. Additionally, police discovered Hampton was in possession of a firearm during the incident.

Hampton is at York County Prison unable to post bail, according to records His bail has been posted at $100,000.

Anybody with information regarding this incident can contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or submit a tip to ‪717-849-2204.

Hampton was arrested in 2019 for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and robbing her last September, according to police.

York Area Regional Police said he kicked down her door and stole two phones while she was in her home.

That case was waived to court, and he was released on $90,000 bail while awaiting trial, according to online records.

