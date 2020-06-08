CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Mount Wolf man was already a registered sex offender when police said he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in a borough home in 2016.

Jason Lee Cook, 41, who at the time lived in the first block of North Second Street, was sentenced Monday to four to eight years in state prison, plus three years of probation, according to court records.

He pleaded no contest on Dec. 6 to the first-degree felony of aggravated indecent assault on a child.

At Cook's sentencing hearing Monday, presiding Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock deemed Cook to be a sexually violent predator under the state's Megan's Law.

Jason Cook (Photo: Submitted)

Northeastern Regional Police, who handled the case, said Cook was at the home of one of the girl's relatives, drinking with them, on June 20, 2016.

The homeowners thought he had left, but police said Cook later appeared on the couch where the girl was sleeping.

He woke her up and sexually assaulted her, court documents allege. Police said he covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

The girl pushed him away, ran into the bathroom and put on more clothes, court documents state. Police said she was wearing a nightgown during the assault.

Cook tried to touch her again when she returned to the room but was unable to because of the extra clothes she had put on, according to police.

When the girl's relatives woke up, Cook acted "all nice," police said.

Police said they were notified of the assault in August 2018.

Sex offender: Cook has been a registered sex offender under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law since February 2013.

Online court records state Cook pleaded guilty to indecent assault of someone younger than 16 and corruption of minors in December 2012.

The incident happened in January 2009 in West Manchester Township, those records state.

For that crime, he was sentenced 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison and five years of probation.

