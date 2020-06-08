CLOSE Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. York Dispatch

Two men accused of shooting of a 12-year-old boy in York City in 2018 have been sentenced to prison.

Eric "Lethal" Bones Jr., 19, of York City, was sentenced Friday to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, plus five years of probation, and was given credit for the 415 days he had already spent locked up, according to court records.

Co-defendant Jah'Zion "NBA" Smallwood, 19, of York City, was sentenced Feb. 28 to 16 to 32 months in state prison plus a year of probation, and given 291 days' credit for time served, court records state.

The men on Jan. 21 entered pleas of no contest in York County Court to second-degree felony aggravated assault.

In exchange for their pleas, other charges — including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit that offense — were dismissed, according to court records.

The case against the third co-defendant, Stephen Gerhardt, 21, now of Honesdale, Wayne County, remains active, court records state.

Eric Bones (Photo: Submitted)

His case was severed from those of Bones and Smallwood because Gerhardt was a cooperating witness, the York County District Attorney's Office has said.

The background: York City Police have said a 12-year-old boy was shot in the 100 block of Stevens Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 9, 2018.

A bullet struck him in his right armpit as he was walking to a corner store with his mother, police said.

The boy was taken to York Hospital, then transferred to Hershey Medical Center, and eventually he was released to recover at home, police have said.

Gerhardt told investigators he had picked up Smallwood, Bones and a person known as "WOP" that day and drove them to Parkway Boulevard to find someone who owed them money, officials said.

Jah'Zion Smallwood (Photo: Submitted)

Smallwood sat in the front passenger seat and Bones sat in the rear passenger seat, court documents state.

Gerhardt drove them around for about 15 minutes until they saw the person walking on Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said Smallwood and Bones fired between 15 and 20 bullets at the person, but missed him.

Instead, they shot the boy, according to police.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Gerhardt shot: Three days later, Gerhardt also was shot, according to police, who said it happened in the first block of Dewey Street in West York.

Stephen Gerhardt (Photo: Submitted)

West York Police said Gerhardt, Smallwood and "E.B." went to the block to buy drugs on Sept. 12, 2018.

Gerhardt told investigators someone fired at them as they came around a corner, prompting "E.B." to return fire, according to police.

Gerhardt was struck in the torso and through the arm, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/08/prison-ordered-york-city-shooting-12-year-old-boy/5322001002/