A Wrightsville husband and wife forced their way into his mother's house with porch furniture and attacked three people, including a neighbor, police allege.

Samantha Shue, 28, and Cody Harman, 31, are both charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of trespassing, all felonies. They are also both charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Police responded to the incident at 6:13 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Green Meadows Drive in Dallastown.

Officers from York Area Regional Police met with Jeffrey Pete and his girlfriend, Dee Harman, who said her son, Cody Harman, and his wife, Shue, came over to their house uninvited and tried to break in after they were told not to come inside, police said.

Shue began breaking down the rear porch door with patio furniture while screaming at Pete and Dee Harman to come outside, police allege.

Soon after, a neighbor, Lisa Miller, asked Shue and Cody Harman from her home what they were doing. In response, Shue ripped off Miller's screen door and hit her with her hands, police said.

"Cody walked back up to the front of Dee's residence and forced his way into the residence through the front door. He hit Jeffrey several times in the face," charging documents allege. "Samantha made entry into Dee's residence through the rear door. She struck Dee in the face and bit her hand."

Shue also took a can of Miller Lite out of Miller's cooler that was on her porch, police said.

When police first arrived, Cody Harman was driving a car and showed signs of intoxication. One officer also noticed an open container of Natty Daddy, police allege.

Cody Harman was administered a standardized field sobriety test, and police concluded he was "incapable of safe driving," police said.

Cody Harman refused a blood test, according to charging documents.

Cody Harman is charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. He's also charged with harassment and restrictions on alcoholic beverages, both summary offenses.

Shue also received additional charges of theft and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors. She is also charged with a summary harassment offense.

Shue and Cody Harman are both at York County Prison, unable to post bail. Her bail is $25,000 and Cody Harman's bail is $75,000.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. June 16 with District Judge Scott Laird.

