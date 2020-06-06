CLOSE

York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

The York County District Attorney's Office will reopen Monday with some restrictions.

There will be limited office hours and appointments available in accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

    New office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to  3:30 p.m. daily, or by scheduled appointment.

    “These rules shall be in effect until further notice, and may be modified or ended based upon the guidance of medical professionals,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

    The office is in the York County Judicial Center, which also will reopen to the public Monday. It is located at 45 N. George St. in York City.

    President Common Pleas Judge Joseph C. Adams recently issued an order extending the county's judicial emergency through Aug. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Adams said he extended his emergency declaration for another three months so court personnel can continue using advanced communication technology — meaning videoconferencing — for certain proceedings, "thereby providing us with the ability to limit the traffic coming into the Judicial Center."

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

