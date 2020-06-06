Police: New Salem man pulled gun on neighbor during argument
A New Salem man is facing charges after pulling a gun on his neighbor during an argument, state police said.
Carl Joseph Vanderheyden Jr., 30, is facing one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endearing another person, according to online court records.
He was arraigned and released after posting bail of $10,000 and faces a July 10 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J Reilly.
According to a news release, state police responded to the 100 block of West George Street in New Salem round 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports of loud fireworks.
Troopers said an investigation determined Vanderheyden got into a verbal argument at some point with his neighbor, a 60-year-old man, and drew a firearm on him.
Vanderheyden was taken into custody without incident and taken to Central Booking to be arraigned.
