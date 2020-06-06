CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A New Salem man is facing charges after pulling a gun on his neighbor during an argument, state police said.

Carl Joseph Vanderheyden Jr., 30, is facing one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endearing another person, according to online court records.

He was arraigned and released after posting bail of $10,000 and faces a July 10 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J Reilly.

More: Police: York City woman punched out window, assaulted two women

More: Dover man who caused fatal crash, threatened wife's family, found dead in York City

More: York County District Attorney's Office to reopen Monday with restrictions

According to a news release, state police responded to the 100 block of West George Street in New Salem round 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports of loud fireworks.

Troopers said an investigation determined Vanderheyden got into a verbal argument at some point with his neighbor, a 60-year-old man, and drew a firearm on him.

Carl Joseph Vanderheyden Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Vanderheyden was taken into custody without incident and taken to Central Booking to be arraigned.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/06/police-new-salem-man-pulled-gun-neighbor-during-argument/3162868001/