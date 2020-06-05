CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York City woman is facing charges after punching out the back-door window of a nearby apartment and pulling two women outside and assaulting them, according to a criminal complaint.

York City Police said both women suffered facial and other injuries.

Kimberlee Donna Robinson, 28, of the 600 block of Linden Avenue, is charged with one felony count of burglary, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two summary counts of harassment and one summary count of criminal mischief.

She was arraigned Thursday and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Robinson faces a July 2 preliminary hearing before District Judge James H. Morgan, online courts record state.

Robinson got into a verbal argument with her neighbors a 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and it turned physical, the complaint said.

Officers said Robinson left her first-floor apartment and went upstairs to the neighbor’s apartment on the second floor.

Police said Robinson punched the window out of the back door and entered the apartment occupied by four adults and two children. She then pulled two women outside and began assaulting them.

