An Adams County woman accused of killing her baby is being charged with homicide, according to state police.

Court records don't indicate if Felisha Lynn Ellis, 26, of the 1900 block of Upper Bermudian Road in Tyrone Township, had been arraigned as of Thursday. Her home is southwest of York Springs.

According to a state police news release sent out Thursday, Ellis called 911 the morning of May 29 to report her 15-month-old daughter wasn't breathing.

The child was flown to Hershey Medical Center, where medical staff determined she suffered "numerous, very serious injuries," the release states.

Ellis regained custody of her children in February, according to police, who did not say for how long Ellis lost custody of them, or how many other children she has.

Ellis told officers she was frustrated and upset and shook the baby repeatedly, according to police allegations.

The baby died of her injuries Sunday, according to state police.

It is unclear if Ellis has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

