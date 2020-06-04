CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Dover Township man who killed an acquaintance in a motorcycle crash, fled York County as a fugitive and gave a colorful, if inaccurate, interview to The York Dispatch while on the lam has died, the York County Coroner's Office has confirmed.

Thomas Jarrod Stone, 28, of York City, died May 21 at a home in York City, where he was found at 7:21 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy was performed on May 26, but the cause and manner of his death have not yet been ruled on because the coroner's office is awaiting the results of toxicology and tissue testing, Coroner Pam Gay said.

Gay told The York Dispatch that investigators don't suspect Stone's death was a homicide.

Thomas Jarrod Stone (Photo: Courtesy of Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents filed previously filed against Stone note he had at one time used heroin and methamphetamine.

The background: Stone was locked up for about a year during his most recent stint in York County Prison on a number of criminal charges.

He pleaded guilty to causing a motorcycle crash that killed 18-year-old Aaron Groendyk of Dover. His mother, Pam Groendyk, has said that her son spent about six weeks in a medically induced "twilight" and fought hard to recover but died on June 30, 2014.

Stone pleaded guilty in October to causing an accident involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, which is a third-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats in two unrelated cases in which he threatened his wife's father and brother.

He was sentenced to a total of time-served to 23 months in York County Prison, plus five years of probation. One of his probation conditions was that he receive treatment for drug addiction and undergo a mental-health evaluation.

In a March 19, 2019 interview with The York Dispatch, Stone claimed to be in Oregon and said he was working an off-the-books job and selling crack cocaine.

But he was actually in Sumter County, South Carolina, with his pregnant wife, where officials arrested him in a hospital there on March 24, 2019 on his outstanding York County criminal warrants.

Stone has been an adult for less than a decade but has already been in and out of York County Prison about a dozen times and has served state prison time, according to prison records.

