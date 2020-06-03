CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York Township man is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after being pulled over during a traffic stop on Interstate 83 north early Monday morning.

State police said they stopped Gregory Timothy Carmichael, 31, of the 400 block of South Duke Street, just after 1 a.m. near mile marker 13.5 in York Township after he nearly struck the driver’s side rear of a patrol vehicle while attempting to pass in the right lane, then cut in front of it before tailgating another vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said Carmichael’s eyes were “heavy, watery and bloodshot,” and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside his Nissan Maxima. He also had two teenagers in the back seat, identified as his 14-year-old daughter and 15-year-old nephew. Carmichael told police they were coming from Baltimore.

Gregory Timothy Carmichael (Photo: Submitted)

He failed sobriety tests and was taken to York Hospital for a blood draw and then to Central Booking for arraignment. Troopers said Carmichael had a prior DUI arrest in November 2018. Family members picked up the children, the complaint said.

Carmichael is facing two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count eaof DUI and a summary traffic violation. He was released from York County Prison after posting $10,000 bail and faces an Aug. 5 preliminary hearing before District Judge Laura S. Manifold, according to online court records.

