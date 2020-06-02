CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl at a house in Peach Bottom Township, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl was between 14 and 15 years old when the sexual assaults took place at a house in the 100 block of Jeannette Lane.

Dylon Walker Grubic, 24, of Bel Air, Maryland, is facing one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor of indecent assault.

John Thisse, 24, of Fawn Township, is facing one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor account of indecent assault.

Both men are awaiting preliminary hearings, which have not yet been scheduled before District Judge Laura S. Manifold, according to online court records.

On April 25, 2019, the father of the girl told state police her therapist had contacted him and indicated she had sexual relations with Grubic on multiple occasions. He also said Grubic had been living with the family since November 2016, but was no longer staying with them.

On May 4, 2019, troopers interviewed Thisse, a friend of Grubic’s, after family members told them he may know more about the relationship between Grubic and the girl, the complaint said.

On one occasion, the family said, “Thisse acted as a ‘lookout’ for the victim and the defendant.” Thisse told police he did not know anything about a physical relationship between the victim and Gruber.

Court documents allege the girl reported she had intercourse with Thisse, most likely in early 2018 at her house, before she had her first sexual contact with Grubic.

The victim said she and Grubic had sex for the first time on March 14, 2018, according to the documents. She said beforehand Grubic called Thisse to come over because “something is going to happen.” Thisse stood by the stairs and kept watch for her parents, who were home but sleeping. Grubic and the girl had several other sexual encounters after that, police said.

State police interviewed Grubic on June 16, 2019 and he denied having a sexual relationship with the girl. He said the victim gave him kisses on the cheek to thank him for things. Grubic said he and the girl had feelings for each other and talked about her becoming of age.

