The cause and manner of death have been ruled as undetermined for an elderly woman whose body was found in a chest freezer at a vacant Dillsburg-area property last year.

Glenora Reckord Delahay of Ardmore, Delaware County, was about 96 years old in March 2003.

That's when granddaughter Cynthia Carolyn Black claims Delahay died of natural causes in their Ardmore home, according to court documents.

Police allege Black failed to report Delahay's death so she could continue collecting her grandmother's Social Security payments. Police allege Black illegally collected those payments for about 18 years.

Black, 61, of of the first block of South Front Street in York Haven, remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail, charged with the second-degree felonies of theft and receiving stolen property, as well as the misdemeanor of abuse of a corpse.

On Tuesday, York County Coroner Pam Gay issued a news release stating she had ruled Delahay's cause and manner of death as undetermined. The amount of decomposition was significant, Gay said.

She said the extended wait was because DNA testing was being done to confirm that the remains found in the freezer came from Delahay, and that after the confirmation was made the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy in February 2019 sent her a final report. Gay needed that report to issue a ruling, she said.

Grisly discovery: Two potential home buyers checking an outbuilding on a 2½-acre vacant property along Kralltown Road in Warrington Township in February 2019 alerted police after making the grisly discovery in a chest freezer at the property they were considering buying, according to court documents filed by state police.

Black had lived at the property and moved her grandmother's body from Ardmore, where she first froze it, to Warrington Township in 2007, according to police allegations. She left the chest freezer behind when she moved to York Haven, documents indicate.

Delahay's remains were in black trash bags, with a blanket placed over the bags, according to police.

Black told police she used Delahay's Social Security income to pay her mortgage.

