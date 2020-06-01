CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

The Northeastern Regional Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to credit card thefts at John Rudy County Park.

The credit cards, which police said were stolen from vehicles, were later used at the Giant and CVS in East Manchester Township.

Police said the incidents occurred between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Memorial Day at the East Manchester Township park.

Officers said the man was wearing a black shirt with a yellow bandanna over his face, a black baseball cap with a gray brim and sunglasses.

The Northeastern Regional Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to credit card thefts in East Manchester Township. (Photo: The Northeastern Regional Police Department)

He was last seen in a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance photo or has information on the incidents is asked to call police at 717-266-6195, ext. 124. You may remain anonymous.

