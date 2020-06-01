LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is looking for any information to assist with an investigation into a prowler incident on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bruaw Drive in Manchester Township, according to a news release.

Police received reports that a woman tried to enter a locked car. When the woman couldn't open the doors, she shined a light into the vehicle, the release states.

Police ask anybody with information regarding this incident to call 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

