Police: Can you help with this prowler investigation?
The Northern York County Regional Police Department is looking for any information to assist with an investigation into a prowler incident on Sunday.
The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bruaw Drive in Manchester Township, according to a news release.
Police received reports that a woman tried to enter a locked car. When the woman couldn't open the doors, she shined a light into the vehicle, the release states.
Police ask anybody with information regarding this incident to call 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
