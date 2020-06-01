Scott Mickelson (Photo: Submitted)

An Abbottstown man put his 13-year-old stepson in a headlock and squeezed his neck when he refused to get in his car, police said.

Scott Francis Mickelson, 36, is charged with strangulation, a felony. He's also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the incident about 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Lincoln Highway.

Chris Vandyke, who made the inital complaint from California, told police that his son's stepfather, Mickelson, had attempted to force his son into a car and assaulted him when his son didn't comply, police allege.

Police made contact with the stepson, who told police Mickelson had told him to get in a car. When he refused, Mickelson "forcefully" put the 13-year-old in a headlock and squeezed, police said.

"(Mickelson) then began to squeeze his neck impeding the breathing of (his stepson)," charging documents allege. "(The stepson) further relayed that in order to escape his step dad's grasp, he put his fingers in his step dad's eye and was able to get Mickelson to let him go."

Police checked out Mickelson's stepson for injuries but were not able to find any visible marks, police said.

Later, police made contact with Mickelson who admitted that there was a physical altercation with his stepson, police said.

Mickelson told police he did not put his stepson in a chokehold, but rather had placed his arms on his shoulders, police allege.

Mickelson is also charged with a summary harassement offense and is free on $25,000 bail.

Mickelson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 29 with District Judge Thomas Reilly.

