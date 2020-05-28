CLOSE York City Police enforce pedestrian safety. York Dispatch

No one was seriously hurt Wednesday night when a York City police officer ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, police said

It happened at 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Market and South Penn streets, according to a news release from police.

The officer — whose name York City Police has not released — was responding to a burglary in progress and was driving south on Penn Street, police said.

The York City Police vehicle he was driving crashed into a moving vehicle occupied by two people, police said. Neither was injured, according to the release.

The police vehicle was an SUV equipped with lights and the York City Police emblem on the side, according to a photograph on Facebook. As of Thursday morning, The York Dispatch had not been able to obtain permission to use that photo.

police logo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

"Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that the officer had the red light and was at fault for the accident," the news release states.

The officer was examined "at a local hospital" and released, the release states.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

Lights and siren? Officer Derek Hartman, who is the department's spokesperson, on Thursday morning told The York Dispatch that because the investigation into the crash is ongoing, he could not say whether the officer had turned on the SUV's lights and siren.

Hartman also declined to release the officer's name or the make and model of the vehicle struck by the police SUV.

Asked whether the officer remains on active duty, Hartman said that officers are generally not taken off active duty after vehicle accidents. He said he could not comment specifically in this case because it remains under investigation.

York City Police on Thursday declined The York Dispatch's request to release a photograph of the crash scene.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/28/police-york-city-officer-causes-crash-while-responding-911-call/5274342002/