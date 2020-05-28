CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Spring Garden Township teenager who illegally possessed a handgun and resisted arrest was tased by police during a foot chase in York City early Tuesday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Antonio Agustin Valdes Jr., 18, of the 500 block of West Springettsbury Avenue, is facing one felony count each for illegal possession of a firearm and possessing one without a license, one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and marijuana possession and a summary count for driving with a broken taillights.

York City Police stopped a 1999 Buick Regal driven by Valdes at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Light Avenue because it had a burned out light on the driver side license plate.

Officers said Valdes was the only one in the vehicle and he was extremely nervous. Police said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

When backup help arrived, officers asked Valdes to turn the vehicle off and get out of it, which he did. Valdes was patted down for weapons. He later told police there was no weed in his car, the complaint said.

While Valdes was sitting on the bumper, police searched his vehicle and noticed a partially smoked marijuana blunt on the driver’s side. A black handgun was located under the driver's seat.

Antonio Agustin Valdes Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

As police approached, Valdes shoved both officers with his hands and started to run away. An officer deployed his Taser but it did not make contact with Valdes, police said.

He ran east on Light Avenue and made it to South Belvidere Avenue and turned to run south. Police yelled for him to stop but he did not. Officers eventually caught up with him in the 700 block of West Poplar Street and deployed a second Taser. Valdes fell to the ground and rolled over on his back.

Valdes was placed into handcuffs and taken back to the traffic stop location. He was later taken to York Hospital to be treated for Taser probes.

He is in York County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail and faces a preliminary hearing June 23 before District Judge Joel N. Toluba, online court records state.

Police said a second search of the car produced a Taurus 9 mm semiautomatic handgun with one round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine, the complaint said.

Officers said the serial number was scratched off, but once back at police headquarters, they were able to make out the number. The gun was not reported stolen and came back registered to Jaiquaune Freeman, who was shot and killed in March 2019 as he left a friend’s home on Light Avenue, police said.

