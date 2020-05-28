CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York-area man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in York Township.

Ryan Matthew Taylor, 19, is facing one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a controlled substance and a summary count for speeding. He is in York County Prison on $25,000 bail and faces a June 24 preliminary hearing on the drug charges before District Judge Scott Laird, according to online court records.

Ryan Taylor (Photo: Submitted)

Around noon on Sunday, York Area Regional Police said they stopped Taylor for speeding on School Street in York Township.

A search of Taylor's car found 37 grams of marijuana and 169 individual packs of THC edibles, valued at approximately $3,375, police said in a news release.

Officers said Taylor did not have a medical marijuana card or any other legal claim to the items.

