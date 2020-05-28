Police: Man pulled over for speeding busted for drugs
A York-area man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in York Township.
Ryan Matthew Taylor, 19, is facing one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a controlled substance and a summary count for speeding. He is in York County Prison on $25,000 bail and faces a June 24 preliminary hearing on the drug charges before District Judge Scott Laird, according to online court records.
Around noon on Sunday, York Area Regional Police said they stopped Taylor for speeding on School Street in York Township.
A search of Taylor's car found 37 grams of marijuana and 169 individual packs of THC edibles, valued at approximately $3,375, police said in a news release.
Officers said Taylor did not have a medical marijuana card or any other legal claim to the items.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
