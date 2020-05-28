CLOSE

York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A York-area man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in York Township.

Ryan Matthew Taylor, 19, is facing one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a controlled substance and a summary count for speeding. He is in York County Prison on $25,000 bail and faces a June 24 preliminary hearing on the drug charges before District Judge Scott Laird, according to online court records.  

More: Police: York Haven woman arrested after freezing grandmother's remains

More: Police: Wrightsville man pulled pocket knife on neighbors and threatened to shoot them

Around noon on Sunday, York Area Regional Police said they stopped Taylor for speeding on School Street in York Township. 

A search of Taylor's car found 37 grams of marijuana and 169 individual packs of THC edibles, valued at approximately $3,375, police said in a news release.

Officers said Taylor did not have a medical marijuana card or any other legal claim to the items.

 — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/28/police-man-pulled-over-speeding-busted-drugs/5272582002/