The Spring Garden Police Department is looking for information regarding thefts from cars in several neighborhoods.

The thefts occurred Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Clover Lane, the 1300 block South Albemarle Street and the 700 block of Rathon Road, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact Spring Grove Police Officer Cody Thompson at 717-843-0851 or at cthompson@sgtpd.org.

Thefts from cars in Spring Grove (Photo: Submitted)

