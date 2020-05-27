CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York Haven woman is facing charges related to abuse of a corpse after her grandmother's remains were found in a freezer in Warrington Township, state police said Wednesday.

Cynthia Carolyn Black, 61, of South Front Street, is facing one felony count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse.

She was taken into custody Wednesday and was arraigned by District Judge Richard T. Thomas on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records. Her preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on June 6.

Through DNA testing, the deceased woman was identified as Glenora Reckord Delahay.

Black told police she found Delahay deceased in their Ardmore home in March 2003 and her family needed the income Delahay received from social security, state police said in a news release.

Black said she carried the remains of Delahay to the basement and placed her in a freezer. She moved the freezer with Delahay’s remains inside it from Ardmore to the Dillsburg area in 2007. Black told police she used Delahay’s social security income to pay her mortgage.

An arrest warrant was issued for Black on Tuesday and she was taken into custody on Wednesday at her home, the release sad.

Potential home buyers checking an outbuilding on a Warrington Township property on Feb. 7, 2019, and reported finding a human body after making the grisly discovery while peering into a chest freezer, according to court documents filed by state police.

Trooper James Spencer and York County Coroner Pam Gay said the body was significantly decomposed and that further testing was needed to determine the cause of death, as well as whether the death was natural, accidental, suicide or homicide.

The remains were in black trash bags, with a blanket placed over the bags, according to police.

"The caller related they could see human bones," documents state.

State police tracked down and interviewed Black, the last owner of the home. She told troopers "she knew exactly when the freezer was locked and unplugged," and also confirmed that when she lived there, she cared for her grandmother.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

