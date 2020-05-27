Andrew Ritz (Photo: Submitted)

A Wrightsville man pulled a pocket knife on his neighbors and threatened to shoot them Monday night, police said.

Andrew Ritz, 26, is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, four counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, all misdemeanors.

Lower Windsor Township Police responded to the incident around 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Bull Horn Road, for reports of a man threatening a husband and wife with a handgun, police said.

Ritz allegedly had walked over to his neighbor's house, belonging to Nicole and Brendon Gummel, and began threatening them from the street. Ritz pulled a pocked knife and began running at Nicole Gummel and punching her in the stomach, police said.

Nicole Gummel told Ritz that she might be pregnant, to which he responded, "I don't give a f—. I'll shoot you and the kid," charging documents allege.

Brendon Gummel told police that during the alltercation, Ritz said he was going to beat Brendon Gummel up and shoot his wife, police said.

Ritz then walked back to his house to get a gun, later identified by police as a BB gun. From the second floor window of his house, Ritz pointed the gun at Nicole Gummel and her daughter before fleeing, police allege.

Ritz is also charged with two summary harassment offenses.

He's at York County Prison unable to post bail, which has been set at $15,000.

Ritz's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on June 24 with District Judge John Fishel.

