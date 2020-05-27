CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Dallastown man is facing charges after firing a handgun into the air last week following a domestic incident, police said.

Matthew Thomas Gable, 34, is charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and DUI.

He posted $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for July 2 before District Judge Scott Laird, online court records state.

More: Police: York Haven woman arrested after freezing grandmother's remains

At 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Gable’s wife called York Area Regional Police and said her husband was in the back of the house in the 200 block of West Main Street firing a handgun in the air. A neighbor also called police..

Police said Gable got a firearm from the safe in his house, went into the backyard and fired a shot in the air in an attempt to scare his wife.

Gable told officers he had been drinking Crown Royal and fell asleep. He said when his wife woke him up, she was angry because he had fallen asleep with his girlfriend.

Matthew Thomas Gable (Photo: Submitted)

Gable’s wife said he was yelling and throwing things in the house, including a red vase that hit her in the face. She said she tried to stop her husband from leaving with his girlfriend because he was intoxicated, but said she did not grab the handgun.

Gable's wife told them he was trying to hide the handgun after he fired it, and he went into the house and washed his hands.

Officers said a holster was located behind a boat on the ground, and the handgun was found in a cardboard box in the backyard.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/27/police-dallastown-man-fired-shot-air-after-domestic-incident/5266954002/