Sajai Lynette Jackson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman hit her aunt and uncle with a car after an argument at a family gathering, police said.

Sajai Lynette Jackson, 39, of York City, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, all felonies.

Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to the incident just before 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of North George Street in North York.

When they arrived, police heard screaming coming from an alley, where they found a woman, Quanisha Overmiller, who said she and her husband, Bradley Overmiller, were hit by her niece's car, police said.

Jackson and Quanisha Overmiller were at a family gathering in Dallastown when the two had a dispute. Quanisha Overmiller called her husband to pick her up, and the two left the event shortly after, police said.

While they were driving away, Jackson called Quanisha Overmiller and told her that "she was going to have someone f— her up," police allege.

After arriving home and parking, the Overmillers were confronted by Jackson, who was revving her car's engine. Jackson then "floored the car" and hit Bradley Overmiller, who pushed Quanisha Overmiller out of the path of the vehicle, police said.

Jackson revved the car engine a second time and hit Quanisha Overmiller, pinning her between two cars, charging documents allege.

While Bradley Overmiller was helping Quanisha Overmiller out from under the two cars, Jackson fled the scene, police said. She was apprehended by police later.

While at central booking, Jackson told police she only had one glass of wine to drink during the family party. Jackson also said that Quanisha Overmiller hit her in the face while the two argued and later again hit her while the two fought in the alley, police said.

Jackson said while Quanisha Overmiller was hitting her and pulling her hair, Jackson's foot slipped off the brake, causing the vehicle to strike her aunt, police allege.

According to video evidence obtained by Northern York County Regional Police, Quanisha Overmiller and Bradley Overmiller had walked away from Jackson's car before she hit the two, police said.

Jackson is also charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors. She's also charged with harassment and reckless driving, both summary offenses.

Jackson is at York County Prison unable to post bail. Her bail has been set to $250,000.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on June 24 with District Judge Jennifer Clancy.

