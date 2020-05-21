CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

One man attacked another, breaking his ankle and causing head injuries, after the victim accused the suspect of failing to do house work he was hired to do, police said.

Shawnte Henderson, 51, of no fixed address, is facing one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to online court records.

York City Police said they investigated the assault around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Cottage Place in York City.

Officers said they found Marshall Leonard III on the sidewalk with visible head injuries and complaining of severe right pain in his ankle, which he said was broken.

Leonard told police he was assaulted by Henderson, who was paid earlier in the day to do some house work but left without doing so.

Police said Henderson returned to the house later Saturday night. During his aunt’s birthday party, "Leonard, in a friendly banter manner, said to Henderson you can get paid to do work but not do it, huh?" according to a criminal complaint.

Henderson turned around and put Leonard in a choke hold, then knocked him to the ground, causing head injuries. Henderson also stomped on Leonard’s ankle, breaking it. The ankle is in a cast and will require surgery, police said.

Henderson immediately left the scene. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

