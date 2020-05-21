CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A heavily intoxicated Manchester man dragged his girlfriend across the driveway and fired multiple shots inside his house during a domestic incident, charging documents state.

George A. Ralph Jr., 56, is charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm inside an occupied structure and one misdemeanor count each of reckless endangerment, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Northeastern Regional Police Officer Sean Sullivan said he responded to an active domestic incident involving a man and woman in the 300 block of York Street in Manchester just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The woman said her boyfriend, Ralph, had dragged her across the driveway over a disagreement about him drinking around his 4-year-old child, police said.

Sullivan said the woman had a large cut on her forehead and multiple cuts on her left elbow, which she said were caused by Ralph pushing her to the ground.

The woman told police Ralph was in the house and was heavily intoxicated. She also said he had multiple firearms inside.

Geroge A. Ralph Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Shortly afterward, officers said they heard gunshots coming from the house. Sullivan said he contacted York County 911 to advise them of the incident, then got in his patrol car and drove to the front of the house.

He said he eventually located Ralph in the back of the house arguing with a friend. Sullivan said he exited his car and advised Ralph to come speak with him, but he cursed at the officer and went back inside, charging documents state.

As other officers arrived, multiple attempts were made to get Ralph to come out of his house, with no success.

Positioned behind his vehicle, Sullivan said he heard three or four shots coming from inside the home. Ralph then came out of the house and was yelling toward Sullivan but continued to refuse to speak to him, police said.

Fairview Township Police fired two bean bag rounds, which are used for less lethal apprehension of suspects, but did not make contact.

Ralph went back into the house, then came back outside and wanted to speak to state police. Troopers were able to get him to meet them halfway, but a struggle ensued while taking Ralph into custody, and he was taken to the ground, charging documents state.

After he was placed in the patrol car, police said they cleared the house and found spent casings on the floor in the bedroom. Ralph was taken to Central Booking to be charged.

Ralph was unable to post $100,000 bail and remained in York County Prison as of Thursday morning. He faces a preliminary hearing July 16 before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode, according to online court records.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

