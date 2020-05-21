CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Dallastown woman is facing a child endangerment charge after leaving her 4-year-old son home while she was reportedly at the laundromat, police said.

Jennifer L. Armstrong, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on a misdeamanor count and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. She faces a preliminary hearing June 30 before District Judge Scott Laird.

At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, York Area Regional Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation into a retail theft at an apartment on East Main Street in Dallastown. Officers were searching for a Toyota Camry belonging to Armstrong, who was the suspect.

Police were not able to locate her vehicle in the parking lot next to the building, so they knocked on her apartment door just after 8 a.m. The door was answered by a small child, who told police his mother went to the laundromat and he was home alone, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they searched the apartment and couldn’t find anyone else at home. Armstrong’s son said he didn’t have his mother’s phone number or a number for her in case of an emergency.

Several officers searched the local laundromats looking for Armstrong, but were unable to locate her. An officer called Armstrong’s phone several times and left her messages, but were unable able to reach her.

Police said there were several paint chemicals on the floor of the apartment that would have been easy for a child to have access to. There also were piles of clothes and various other items piled up, with one small walkway per room between the items, the complaint said.

Around 10:30 a.m., police finally contacted Armstrong by phone. They informed her of the circumstances and told her to immediately come back to the apartment.

