CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Lancaster woman began to “twerk” and attempted to pull her pants down as she was being placed in a police cruiser in Dover Township early Tuesday morning, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Danielle Altomonte, 29, later grabbed the hair of a lab technician at Memorial Hospital and ripped it out of the pony tail.

Altomonte is facing multiple charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and DUI and one summary count each of public drunkenness, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to use turns signals and driving in the wrong lane.

Bail was denied for Altomonte and she remained in York County Prison Wednesday morning. She faces a preliminary hearing July 6 before District Judge David C Eshbach, according to online court records.

More: Police: Road-rage driver wielded gun, threatened to shoot girl, 11, and her mom

More: Police: Drunken woman kicked trooper repeatedly

More: Police: Dallastown man pulled baby from girlfriend’s arms, causing injuries

Officers said they were on patrol in the area of Carlisle Road and Pine Road around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday when a Nissan Altima went by at a high speed. Police eventually pulled the vehicle over after it crossed the yellow line near Oakland Road.

Altomonte got out of the vehicle and approached the police cruiser. She tried to get into the rear passenger side although she was told numerous times to go back to her vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

As Altomonte headed back to her vehicle, she was walking in the middle of the road and took her shirt off. While she was being handcuffed, she fell to the ground and police had to help her off the road so she didn’t get hit by another vehicle.

. (Photo: York Dispatch)

Once in the back seat of the cruiser, Altomonte began to “twerk” dance and attempted to pull her pants down, police said.

As she was being read her rights, officers said Altomonte licked the bars on the window of the cruiser. She also kicked the windows in the cruiser and acted erratically by yelling, stripping and being aggressive toward police.

Police said they could smell an odor or burnt marijuana on Altomonte. A vehicle search turned up a small amount of it in the center console, the complaint said.

Altomonte was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she threw one of the nurse’s stands to the ground in the hospital room and damaged a printer.

She also assaulted lab technician by grabbing her hair and ripping it out of the pony tail, police said. The technician, who complained of a headache after the assault, later took blood samples from Altomonte to be analyzed.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/20/police-woman-twerked-cruiser-later-assaulted-hospital-worker/5226833002/