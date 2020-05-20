CLOSE Fight breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day York Dispatch

A Manchester Township woman involved in a Mother’s Day scuffle at Red Lobster is facing charges as a result of the incident, police said.

Cathy Lynn Hill, 52, is facing one misdemeanor count of defiant trespass and one summary count each of disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting and harassment, according to online court documents.

Hill is awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Barry L. Bloss, which had not yet been scheduled as of Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:30 p.m. on May 10 Springettsbury Township Police went to the Red Lobster, 2555 E. Market, St., after receiving multiple calls regarding a disorderly person.

The woman was yelling profanities and trying to get into the restaurant, police said.

Officer Cory Landis said there were approximately 100 people waiting outside the restaurant to pick up food. The restaurant was following a directive to allow take-out orders only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he spoke to three Red Lobster employees, identified as Trista Leppo, Heather Rhein and Tiffany Carter, who told officers that the orders were to be picked up outside without anyone entering the building.

Hill placed an order, but because of the limited staff, “it was going to take several hours to complete her order,” the complaint said. Hill showed up at the restaurant and said she wanted a refund.

She made her way inside the front door and wasn’t wearing a mask, even though the employees were.

Rhein told Hill she had to leave the building and wasn’t permitted inside. Hill refused to leave, started swearing and yelled she wanted her money back, police said.

Carter heard the disturbance and saw Hill inside the building. Hill was told to leave several times, but she did not.

“Hill then pushed against Carter’s chest as she tried to push further into the building,” the complaint said. “Carter then had to physically push Hill out of the building because she continued to refuse to leave.”

Fight breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day (Photo: PPYD)

Hill finally was pushed out of the building but continued to try to get back inside and struck the left side of Carter's face, police said.

Carter then grabbed Hill’s hair, but they were eventually separated, and Hill left the area.

Carter didn’t require any medical attention but said she wanted to pursue charges, police said.

Landis said he spoke to Hill in the parking lot and advised her of the complaint made. Hill told police she had a prepaid order and was upset about the long wait at Red Lobster.

A manager told Hill she would get her a refund, but she ended up inside the restaurant, where she got into an argument with Carter.

Hill said Carter “put her hands on (her) to the extent part of her arm went against (her) neck.” Hill said Carter “was trying to ‘choke’ her out.”

She told police she swatted at Carter’s head, but it was in self-defense “because Carter was ‘combatively’ coming at her.” Carter then grabbed Hill’s hair, and Hill's glasses fell off, the complaint said.

Landis said he talked to several people outside Red Lobster and asked “if Hill was the aggressor and it was an overwhelming yes,” he reported.

Landis said video, obtained from Julio Santiago, shows the entire incident once it was outside the restaurant. He reported it occurred in front of everyone waiting outside Red Lobster for their orders.

