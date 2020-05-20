Marvin Butler (Photo: Submitted)

A 29-year-old York City man wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred last October in the city was arrested Wednesday.

Marvin Lamier Butler was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, New York, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Butler fatally shot Solomon Moore, 31, on the 400 block of West King Street, where Moore lived, at about 10:50 p.m. Oct. 25, according to charging documents.

More: York City Police still investigating fatal shooting

Moore and his cousin Devon Moore, 26, were both shot multiple times, and the latter was taken to the hospital and recovered, police reported.

Devon Moore was also charged with homicide, attempted homicide and carrying a firearm without a license for allegedly engaging in a shootout with Butler.

Devon K. Moore (Photo: Submitted)

More: Police: 2 ID'd in York City shootout that killed Solomon Moore

More: Judge: York City man Devon Moore didn't intend for cousin to be shot

Butler, whose last known address was the 300 block of West King Street, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records.

York City Police put out a warrant for his arrest in October.

At the time of the shooting, Butler was also wanted by the Springettsbury Township Police Department for allegedly selling cocaine, and attempts to find him in York were not successful, according to the marshals' news release.

Solomon Moore (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

His fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Butler was spotted in North Carolina on March 30 by a woman who said she escaped from him after he assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun, the release states. He was gone before police arrived.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of the task force found him on the 1500 block of Noble Avenue in the Bronx, New York City, and arrested him without incident, the task force reported.

Butler awaits extradition to Pennsylvania, according to the task force.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/20/marshals-man-wanted-york-city-homicide-arrested-bronx/5232146002/