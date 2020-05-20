CLOSE Lincoln Charter School serves meals to children during closing thanks to COVID-19 waiver York Dispatch

A former Lincoln Charter School official charged in federal court with embezzling more than $34,000 from the York City school is expected to plead guilty as part of a negotiated plea agreement, according to court records.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg on Tuesday filed a felony charge of theft from a federal program against Eliseo Sierra, 43, of Egg Harbor Township in New Jersey, according to court records.

New Jersey-based attorney Frank Masciocchi, who is representing Sierra, declined comment on Wednesday.

It happened in May 2014, while Sierra was the school's operations manager, according to Dawn Clark, spokesperson for Harrisburg-based U.S. Attorney David Freed.

The $34,432 Sierra is accused of stealing came from U.S. Department of Education grants to Lincoln Charter School, Clark wrote in a news release.

On April 24, about a month before the charge was filed, Sierra signed a plea agreement with Freed's office stating he will plead guilty to the felony offense, according to court records.

The FBI investigated the case, Clark said.

That document states the maximum penalty Sierra could face is 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

However, Clark noted that maximum sentences aren't an accurate indicator of the potential sentences eventually handed down to defendants.

Anne Clark, spokesperson for Lincoln Charter School, could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/20/feds-ex-lincoln-charter-school-official-embezzled-34-k-grant-funding/5228296002/