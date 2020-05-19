CLOSE Fight breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day York Dispatch

Two people who twice burglarized two businesses have pleaded guilty in agreements that will allow them to avoid felony convictions if they can complete York County's Wellness Court.

Sheridan Lee McCartney, 20, of York, and Trevor Evans Jones, 20, of Newberry Township, must each pay a total of $1,647 in restitution for items they stole and damaged during the burglaries, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

They twice broke into Morningstar Marketplace on Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township, and also burglarized the Wago Club on Wago Road in East Manchester Township.

They also burglarized Eichelberger's U Pull It on Sunnyside Road in North Codorus Township twice, according to King.

The pair wore hoodies and gloves when they broke into Morningstar Marketplace about 3 a.m. Sept. 27 and stole knives, vaping items and video games and accessories, Northern York County Regional Police have said.

Sheridan Lee McCartney (Photo: Submitted)

They returned three days later with a 17-year-old boy, and all three damaged the property of multiple vendors, according to police.

U Pull It: The former Southwestern Regional Police Department filed court documents stating that McCartney and Jones burglarized Eichelberger's U Pull It on Sept. 24 and again on Sept. 25, pulling down security cameras, cutting wires, destroying several computers and stealing $150.

McCartney, Jones and the same 17-year-old also burglarized the Wago Club, a private men's club, overnight Oct. 3, according to Northeastern Regional Police.

"They knew the layout of the Wago Club, and the juvenile told them he could crack a safe," Officer Shawn Wilson said.

After breaking into the club, the trio pulled an alarm panel off the wall in an effort to disable it, but the alarm sounded, according to Wilson.

The trio then fled the club without taking anything, he said.

Trevor Evans Jones (Photo: Submitted)

McCartney and Jones both pleaded guilty to felony charges against them and were admitted to York County's Wellness Court system, King confirmed; McCartney was accepted into mental-health court.

Jones was accepted into drug-treatment court, defense attorney Bill Graff said.

Graff confirmed Jones committed the crimes to feed his addiction and is now addressing his addiction issues.

If McCartney and Jones successfully complete their Wellness Court requirements — including paying restitution — their felonies will be reduced to misdemeanors.

If they fail to complete Wellness Court, all of their charges will be restored and they will once again face trial.

Jones pleaded guilty on Monday, while McCartney pleaded guilty on May 8, court records state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/19/two-guilty-burglarizing-morningstar-marketplace-wago-club-eichelbergers-u-pull/5222354002/