CLOSE Bailey Coach offers free disinfecting for York County first responders' vehicles beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020. York Dispatch

A York City man who was targeted by officers after they allegedly spotted him smoking pot in a city park had 3 pounds of marijuana and a handgun in his possession, according to police allegations.

Braheem Devon Bethea, also known as Braheem Harvey, remains free on $10,000 bail, charged with the felonies of drug possession with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm without a license, court records state.

According to charging documents, York City Officer Galen Detweiler was part of a violent-crime detail in the Parkway neighborhood about 11:20 a.m. Friday when a narcotics detective radioed him to come to Williams Park for a man openly smoking marijuana there.

Braheem Devon Bethea, also known as Braheem Harvey (Photo: Submitted)

Williams Park is at the corner of Smith Street and Cottage Hill Road, not far from Parkway.

Detweiler caught up with Bethea on Union Street, got out of his cruiser and identified himself as a officer, police said.

Bethea put up his hands, began backing up and said, "Whoa, whoa, whoa," according to charging documents.

Foot chase: Bethea fled from Detweiler but was arrested after a foot chase, police said.

He was carrying a backpack and a fanny pack, according to documents, which state there was a Ruger 9 mm handgun in the fanny pack and about 3 pounds of marijuana in the backpack.

The marijuana was packaged for smaller individual sales, charging documents allege.

Bethea, 28, of the 400 block of Lincoln Street, later told officers he was transporting the gun and drugs "to give to another individual," documents state.

A phone number for Bethea could not be found. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/19/police-man-busted-smoking-pot-york-city-park-had-handgun-3-pounds-weed/5223671002/