A Dallastown-area man is free on bail, accused of brandishing a handgun and threatening to shoot a woman and her 11-year-old daughter during a road-rage encounter, according to police.

Dustin M. McCleary, 30, of the 600 block of Woodland Avenue in York Township, is free on $15,000 bail, charged with the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned Sunday night at the county's central booking unit.

According to charging documents, it happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Lombard Road in Windsor Township.

McCleary was driving on Lombard Road and believed the vehicle behind him was tailgating, according to charging documents.

At the intersection of Cape Horn Road, with both vehicles stopped, McCleary approached the other vehicle, driven by Joann Gardiner, police said.

McCleary had a handgun and was yelling and threatening to shoot Gardiner and her daughter, making both fear for their lives, charging documents allege.

Gardiner got out of her car and put herself between her daughter and McCleary, police said.

That's when Gardiner told McCleary to go ahead and shoot her, since there were plenty of witnesses watching, according to charging documents.

McCleary got back into his red Toyota SUV and fled the scene, documents state.

Gardiner followed McCleary long enough to call 911 and report McCleary's license-plate number, after which she went to "a safe place" and waited for an officer to arrive, according to documents.

A phone number for McCleary could not be found. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

