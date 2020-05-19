CLOSE Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch

A Harrisburg-area man with warrants for his arrest fled from state troopers in York County on Interstate 83 for about 15 miles on Sunday night — turning off his lights, accelerating to more than 130 mph and recklessly passing other vehicles, according to police allegations.

Willie Ray Laquan Green, 23, of no fixed address, is now in York County Prison on Dauphin County bench warrants and a Cumberland County bench warrant, as well as on his chase charges, court records state.

He's charged with the felonies of flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude police; the misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and flight; and numerous summary traffic offenses including speeding, reckless driving and careless driving.

His bail in the pursuit case was set at $15,000, but his bench warrants mean he can't be released from county prison even if he posts that bail amount.

According to charging documents, a trooper driving north on I-83 in Newberry Township about 9:30 p.m. Sunday spotted a silver 2014 Buick LaCrosse speeding and, after matching that speed, determined the Buick was going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper hit his lights and siren, at which point the Buick — driven by Green — left the highway at the Lewisberry exit (Exit 35), turned right onto Salem Road, then right onto Wyndamere Road and pulled over, documents state.

The trooper called for backup after determining Green had outstanding arrest warrants, and a second trooper arrived, police said.

Both troopers approached the Buick together to arrest Green, but Green took off and headed south on I-83, charging documents state.

134 mph: He turned off his headlights, accelerated to 134 mph and began passing other southbound vehicles recklessly, "endangering the lives of other motorists," documents allege.

He continued to flee on I-83 southbound until he got to the North George Street exit (Exit 22) in Manchester Township, where another state trooper had deployed spike strips to flatten Green's tires, according to charging documents.

After his Buick ran over the spikes, Green continued to flee for another mile and a half, stopping short of the Market Street exit (Exit 19), where troopers arrested him, documents state.

Troopers recovered a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe from the Buick, according to documents.

Green has four Dauphin County Court cases in which bench warrants were issued in November, according to court records. Those cases include charges of burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, access device fraud and simple marijuana possession.

In Cumberland County, a bench warrant for Green was issued in July on a case in which he is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court records state.

