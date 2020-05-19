CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Cumberland County woman is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault after police say she kicked a Pennsylvania State Police trooper several times as she was forcibly being removed from her car in Warrington Township, according to a criminal complaint.

Kayanna Marie Deavers, 35, of Mechanicsburg, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of public drunkenness.

She posted bail of $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for July 27 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas.

State police said they responded to the 900 block of Zeigler Road in Warrington Township about 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance.

Deavers told troopers she was at the location to pick up her adult daughter, whom she said was out of control, according to the complaint.

More: Police: Dallastown man pulled baby from girlfriend’s arms, causing injuries

More: Police: Road-rage driver wielded gun, threatened to shoot girl, 11, and her mom

Upon arrival, state police said Deavers was acting erratically and quickly entered the driver’s side door of her Ford Focus that was parked along the road. Deavers began yelling at the troopers and attempted to lock the vehicle, the complaint said.

Kayanna Deavers (Photo: Submitted)

Troopers said Deavers appeared intoxicated and they asked her to exit the vehicle numerous times, which she refused to do. She attempted to shut the vehicle’s doors and grabbed a hold of the steering wheel with both hands, police said.

While being removed from the vehicle by two troopers, Deavers kicked Trooper Nathan Shellenberger multiple times with her feet in his upper leg and chest area, police said.

He sustained a laceration on his right middle finger, a swollen and bruised right finger and an abrasion on his right leg, the complaint said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/19/police-drunken-woman-kicked-trooper-repeatedly/5221187002/