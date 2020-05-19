CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Dallastown man is facing child endangerment charges after pulling a 9-month-old boy from his girlfriend’s arms, injuring the baby, according to a criminal complaint.

Cooper Michael Church, 21, is charged with one misdemeanor count each of child endangerment and simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

He posted $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for June 17 before District Judge Scott Laird.

More: Coroner: Maryland woman found on Cape Horn Road died by suicide

More: Police: York City man points gun at New Freedom woman, threatens man with knife

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, York Area Regional Police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of East Main Street of Dallastown.

A woman told police she was sitting in a recliner in the living room holding her son when her boyfriend came over and tried to take him from her. She said she did not want to hand him over, and Church began forcefully trying to take him, even as she kicked him and tried to push him away.

Cooper Michael Church (Photo: Submitted)

After eventually fending him off, the woman said she grabbed her phone and tried to call for help, but Church took her phone and went into the kitchen, the complaint said.

Once there, Church went up behind his girlfriend and put her in a choke hold, and he was able to take the boy away.

A neighbor told police she could hear the domestic incident going on in the upstairs apartment and tried to open up the apartment door. But she said Church was standing in the way with the baby and would not let her through.

Church eventually gave the baby back to his girlfriend and left the apartment, the complaint said.

The baby was examined at the scene by EMS personnel and was taken to York Hospital for evaluation of abrasions and broken blood vessels, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/19/police-dallastown-man-pulled-baby-girlfriends-arms-causing-injuries/5220016002/