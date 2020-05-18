Michael Fontenot (Photo: Submitted)

A York County man stole church surveillance cameras before wandering into a stranger's house "to get a glass of water" and taking $400 worth of items, police said.

Michael Fontenot, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with burglary and criminal trespassing, both felonies.

Penn Township Police responded to the incident just before 3 p.m. on Friday in Penn Township.

More: Police: Woman charged with theft also took $700 in items from Weis

More: Police: Drunken woman illegally brought Baltimore teen to York County

More: State police arrest man accused of threatening Gov. Wolf over business closures

Fontenot allegedly banged on doors leading into the Evangelical Free Church of Hanover, at 109 Flickinger Road, before stealing a security camera and leaving the area, police said.

He then wandered into the backyard of Sarah Pivoris' house, in the first block of Flickinger Road. Fontenot had a suitcase with him and was wearing one of Pivoris' husband's shoes when Pivoris saw him and called 911, police allege.

"Pivoris said that Fontenot stated that he just 'went in to get a glass of water' and stated that 'he didn't see it posted' that he could not be there," charging documents state. Pivoris told police she didn't know Fontenot and he didn't have permission to be on the property.

When Fontenot was taken into custody, police examined his suitcase, which had $400 worth of food, clothing and miscellaneous items taken from Pivoris' house, police said.

Fontenot is also charged with two counts of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property, all misdemeanors. He's also charged with a summary disorderly conduct offense.

Fontenot is at York County Prison and unable to post bail. His bail has been set at $5,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 9 with District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/18/police-york-county-man-who-wandered-into-strangers-house-stole-400-worth-items/5213019002/