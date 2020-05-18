CLOSE Fight breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day York Dispatch

Southern Regional Police are seeking a York City man for allegedly cutting his girlfriend's father and pointing a gun at the head of his girlfriend's mother during a domestic dispute in New Freedom.

Officers have obtained an arrest warrant for Jeremy Rodney Seaton for the May 7 incident at a home on Hunt Run Drive, according to court records.

After he's arrested, Seaton, 30, of the first block of North Hartley Street, will be charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and the misdemeanors of simple assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, records state.

Patrolman Steven Boddington was called to the Hunt Run Drive home just before 9 p.m. May 7 and was told a man later identified as Seaton was outside the home and armed with a gun, according to charging documents.

He and other officers, including state police troopers, searched the area around the home, part of which is heavily wooded, but had no information about which direction Seaton had gone, documents state.

The 2014 silver Chevrolet Cruze he had arrived in was still on the property, its front passenger door open and a knife inside on the passenger seat, documents state. Officers searched the area, including sheds in neighboring yards, but Seaton could not be found, police said.

Residents Kevin and Madeline Howell told officers that their daughter, Yvadne Murriel, who is five months pregnant, came to their home with Seaton to do laundry, according to police. Four children were also in the home at the time, police said.

Verbal abuse alleged: The Howells told officers that Seaton had been saying disrespectful things to Murriel, including calling her stupid and telling her to shut up, according to charging documents.

They confronted him about it, at which point Seaton pulled a knife, police allege.

Kevin Howell got the knife from Seaton, wrapped his arms around Seaton and carried the 130-pound, 5-foot-7 man outside the home, charging documents state, which is when Howell's right index finger got cut, charging documents state.

Once Seaton was out of the house, Murriel became angry — apparently because her parents intervened — and slapped her father twice in the face, documents state.

That caused Kevin Howell to start escorting his daughter out of his house too, police said.

Pointed handgun? When Murriel and Madeline Howell were standing at the front door, Seaton walked up to it and pointed a handgun at Madeline Howell's face, charging documents allege.

The Howells shut and locked the door, then called 911, police said.

State records show Seaton owns two 9 mm handguns and a .38-caliber handgun, documents state. It is unclear if Seaton has retained an attorney.

Anyone who knows Seaton's whereabouts can call 911.

