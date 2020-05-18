CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A former Newberry Township man who robbed a Cumberland County bank at knifepoint has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Brandon Davidson Black, 35, formerly of Whisler Road, brandished a knife when he robbed the S&T Bank on Market Street in Camp Hill on Aug. 30, 2018, according to his federal indictment.

He was sentenced Monday in Harrisburg's federal court to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, which is the federal version of probation.

Black stole $2,823 from the bank and "did assault and put in jeopardy the life of another person" during the robbery, federal officials have said.

Brandon Davidson Black (Photo: Submitted)

His federal defense attorney, Lancaster-based Jason Asbell, declined comment Monday afternoon, citing his client's other pending criminal case.

Black pleaded guilty in federal court in July to one count of armed robbery, online court records state.

Black remains charged in Cumberland County for the same bank holdup. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 18, according to online court records.

When federal prosecutors take up cases of defendants charged in county court, those defendants' county-court cases are often simply closed when there is a federal conviction and sentence. However, that isn't always the case.

Black was ordered by Senior U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo to pay $915 restitution, according to court records, which was the amount of the bank's cash that wasn't recovered after his arrest.

Camp Hill Police said this man - allegedly Brandon D. Black - robbed the S&T Bank on Market Street in the borough at knifepoint on Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Camp Hill Police)

Black was arrested by Camp Hill Police several hours after the robbery, court records state.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

He remains charged in Cumberland County with bank robbery, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, according to county court records.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/18/ex-york-county-man-gets-7-years-federal-prison-camp-hill-bank-holdup/5216458002/