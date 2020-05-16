CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York City man is accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile girls over a four-year period.

The girls, now 14 and 12 years old, reported the assaults occurred from approximately January 2016 through January 2020, and took place in the 300 block of South Queen Street, the 200 block of East Gas Avenue and at Midway Motel in Loganville, according to a criminal complaint.

Ramon Antonio Zaragoza, 36, of the 800 block of West Popular Street, is facing one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16.

More: Coroner: Dover Twp. man found dead near curb in residential area

More: Traffic control worker struck, killed in West Manchester Twp.

Zaragoza also is charged with one felony count each of indecent assault of a person younger than 13, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person younger than 13, according to court documents.

Zaragoza was arraigned Friday and was in York County Prison Saturday morning in lieu of $75,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges June 11 before District Judge Joel N. Toluba.

The juvenile victims told York City Police Zaragoza would sexually assault them and attempt to make them kiss each other and touch each other. If they did not engage in sexual acts with him, Zaragoza would threaten to punish them, the complaint said.

Zaragoza admitted to touching the older girl in a sexual manner, but denied having inappropriate contact with the younger girl, the complaint said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Ramon Zaragoza (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/16/police-york-city-man-sexually-assaulted-two-juvenile-girls-over-four-years/5205392002/