A $2,500 reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information learding to the arrest of a man wanted by Maryland State Police on first-degree murder charges. 

James Andre Reddick Jr., 29, is known to frequent the York and Baltimore areas, and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force believes he could be in either area, according to a news release.

    Police said Reddick should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-877-WANTED-2 or (877) 926-8332. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips application.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

