A Dover Township man was found dead near a curb in a residential neighborhood Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Richard Borda, 37, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. in the area of Summer Drive and Fox Ridge Drive East in Dover Township.

He reportedly had been outside with his dog prior to his death.

The cause and manner of Borda’s death is pending an autopsy Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

“There did not appear to be any external trauma that would have contributed to the death,” Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.

