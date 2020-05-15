CLOSE In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the U.S. Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Wochit

A Walgreens in Springettsbury Township briefly shuttered this week after an employee was stricken with what's believed to be the coronavirus.

The store, located at 2350 East Market St., was closed around noon Wednesday in order to clean and disinfect it, and reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday, said Walgreens spokesperson Alexandra Brown.

The employee is under self-quarantine and being evaluated, she said.

The employee was last in the store Tuesday.

“When a team member is being evaluated, or ‘presumed positive,’ it means the team member has been directed by their healthcare provider to self-quarantine,” Brown said in an email.

Brown declined to offer further details about the employee's condition.

Buy Photo Walgreens on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township, Friday, May 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

