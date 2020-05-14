CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York City woman already facing charges in a retail theft in April in Manchester Township is now facing theft and drug charges in connection to another incident earlier that month in the township.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for Annette Marie Ramsey, 49, of York City.

West Manchester Township Police said Ramsey stole $712.79 worth of merchandise on April 19 from Weis Markets, 1800 Roosevelt Ave.

She is facing one misdemeanor count each of retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records.

Annette Ramsey filled her cart with more than $300 worth of groceries and exited the store without paying, officers said. A witness notified store employees, who followed the Ramsey into the parking lot. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

Ramsey and a York-area man, Victor Beaman, 51, already were facing charges in connection to another retail theft around 2 p.m. on April 27 at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 1500 N. George St., in Manchester Township.

Ramsey, who was wearing a mask as required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was later identified from a surveillance photo, police said.

Ramsey is facing one misdemeanor each of retail theft and criminal mischief and a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

She is awaiting a preliminary hearing in that case, which has not yet been scheduled.

Ramsey filled her cart with more than $300 worth of groceries and exited the store without paying, officers said. A witness notified store employees, who followed the Ramsey into the parking lot.

Annette Ramsey (Photo: Submitted)

When she realized she was being followed, Ramsey let go of her cart, which rolled downhill and crashed into an unoccupied parked car, officers said.

Beaman was driving the vehicle Ramsey got into as she left the store.

He is charged with criminal conspiracy and faces two felony counts of retail theft, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count each of reckless driving and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Beaman has a preliminary hearing set for June 4 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorff.

