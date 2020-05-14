CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Maryland man is facing felony theft charges after stealing a tractor and a trailer loaded with $45,000 worth of tires from two Manchester Township businesses, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Martay Reshad Lee Carter, 25, of Windsor Hill, Maryland, is facing one felony count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in both incidents, according to online court records.

Carter is in custody in Maryland and awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, police said in a news release.

Officers investigated the theft of a 2007 Volvo truck tractor valued at $9,000 from the Rutter’s Farm Store lot at 2125 Susquehanna Trail. Surveillance video showed the vehicle was stolen on March 27, police said.

Police later investigated the theft of a 2000 Cheetah trailer valued at $4,300 from Americana Tire and Wheel, 3380 Susquehanna Trail.

Buy Photo Northern York County Regional Police in Dover Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The trailer, which was loaded with $45,000 worth of tires, was stolen between March 23 and March 29, the news release said.

Police said the stolen Volvo tractor and Cheetah trailer were recovered on April 22 in Howard County, Maryland.

Both were parked together and undamaged, but the tires had been removed from the trailer.

More: Homicide caught on video: York detectives arrest teen in Shylique Folk's death

More: Police: York City man had stolen handgun, facing felony charges

Officers said they were contacted by Maryland detectives, who said they had been investigating similar tractor and trailer thefts since November 2019. They arrested Carter in connection with their thefts on April 6 and obtained search warrants for the Manchester Township thefts.

In Carter’s vehicle, detectives said they located truck keys that fit the 2007 Volvo that had been stolen in Manchester Township. The defendant’s cell phone also contained screen shots of Americana Tire and Wheel, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/14/police-man-stole-tractor-trailer-45-000-worth-tires-manchester-twp-businesses/5189133002/