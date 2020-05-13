York City detectives make arrest in homicide of Shylique Folk
A teenager is now in York County Prison, accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on Smith Street in York City about three months ago.
Donovan Orion Lucret, 18, of no fixed address, was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records. He was denied bail.
Charging documents filed by York City Detective Andy Baez accuse Lucret of shooting Shylique Folk shortly before 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Smith Street, where Folk lived.
Folk was rushed to York Hospital, where he died two days later of a gunshot wound to the head, according to charging documents.
York City detectives identified Lucret as the alleged killer through video surveillance in the area and the help of witnesses and tipsters, documents indicate.
