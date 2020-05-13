CLOSE York City Police enforce pedestrian safety. York Dispatch

A teenager is now in York County Prison, accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on Smith Street in York City about three months ago.

Donovan Orion Lucret, 18, of no fixed address, was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records. He was denied bail.

Charging documents filed by York City Detective Andy Baez accuse Lucret of shooting Shylique Folk shortly before 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Smith Street, where Folk lived.

Folk was rushed to York Hospital, where he died two days later of a gunshot wound to the head, according to charging documents.

Donovan Orion Lucret (Photo: Submitted)

York City detectives identified Lucret as the alleged killer through video surveillance in the area and the help of witnesses and tipsters, documents indicate.

