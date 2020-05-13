Benji Campbell (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man with a criminal history is facing felony charges after an incident involving a stolen handgun earlier this week, according to a criminal complaint.

Benji Qualik-Sabon Campbell, 22, of York City, is charged with one felony count each of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license. York City Police said the handgun was reported stolen in 2018.

Campbell was released from York County Prison on Tuesday after posting $75,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing June 11 before District Judge Jennifer Clancy, according to online court records.

York City Police were working a firearm/violent crimes detail Monday in plain clothes and in an unmarked vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they were traveling north in Pine Street when a Chevy Impala was traveling south at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle and learned it was registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The vehicle later pulled into the parking lot at the Central Mart at 1200 Mount Rose Ave. in Spring Garden Township. Police said Campbell exited the vehicle from the front passenger side and was wearing all black, with a black mask covering his face up to his nose, the complaint said.

Face masks are required for shoppers, workers and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said they circled the block and when they returned, Campbell exited the store, put his hands up and looked around. He then went back into the store.

When police returned to Central Mart, they found Campbell in the back of the store, police said.

Campbell was called to the front of the store by officers and asked to remove his mask, which he did.

“I am familiar with Benji Campbell as he has been a person of interest in multiple shootings in and around York City,” Detective Paul DeHart III wrote in the complaint.

Police said they patted down Campbell and found a Glock 9 mm pistol inside his jacket in the right breast area. He was taken into custody without incident.

The gun was taken from Campbell, who did not have a permit to carry a firearm, the complaint said. Police said it also was reported stolen in York City on Oct. 28, 2018.

In September 2015, Campbell was one of three York City teenagerscharged with shooting a juvenile and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in prison, according to court records.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

