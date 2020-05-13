Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night while walking along Route 30 in Hellam Township.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. between the Wrightsville exit and Wright’s Ferry Bridge, according to Hellam Township Police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian that was walking along Route 30 in an area not meant for foot traffic and was struck by a passing motorist,” police said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning. “The pedestrian was killed in the collision.”

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating in the investigation. The pedestrian was not identified.

Anyone with additional information or dash camera footage of the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police Det. Jason Test or Sgt. Justin Golder at 717-434-1310.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

