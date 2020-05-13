CLOSE GOP members bash Governor during rally in Hanover York Dispatch

The Greensburg-area man accused of threatening Gov. Tom Wolf by allegedly saying he and his buddies "have a bullet waiting" for the governor remains free on bail set by a district judge in Westmoreland County.

Rocco Anthony Naples, 28, of Pleasant Unity, Westmoreland County, was taken into custody by state troopers there Tuesday on a York County arrest warrant, police said.

He was then taken before Latrobe-area District Judge Michael Mahady, who arraigned Naples on the York County arrest warrant, according to Mahady's office.

Naples' bail was set at $5,000 unsecured, Mahady's office confirmed. Unsecured bail means Naples didn't have to post any money to remain free, but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

Mahady set a date of May 21 for Naples' preliminary hearing at the office of York City District Judge Joel Toluba, his office said. That date could be continued.

It's expected Toluba will set bail for Naples on the criminal case itself at the man's preliminary hearing.

Naples did not respond to a phone message seeking comment Wednesday, or to a Facebook message seeking comment on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

This is the cover photo from the "Rocco Rock Anthony" Facebook page, identified by state police as belonging to Rocco Naples, who is accused by police of threatening to "have a bullet" for Gov. Tom Wolf (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

Felony charge: Naples remains charged with the third-degree felony of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, plus the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats and harassment.

Charging documents allege Naples was upset because Wolf has closed down businesses around the state but kept his own business — all under the umbrella of Wolf Home Products — up and running.

Naples was incorrect about that, however, according to Wolf's press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger.

The governor sold Wolf Home Products in 2015 and has nothing to do with the company, Kensinger told The York Dispatch.

According to charging documents, Naples called the company's customer-service line on Friday and threatened the governor.

More: State police arrest man accused of threatening Gov. Wolf over business closures

'Bullet waiting': The customer-service representative he spoke with sent an email to her supervisor that read, "Customer called in stating he was angry about Governor Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed," charging documents allege.

Authorities tracked down Naples using the phone he called from, as well as through the Westmoreland County Probation Office and from Naples' Facebook page, which is named "Rocco Rock Anthony," according to documents.

"It is believed an arrest warrant is appropriate in the interest of public safety and due to the severity and nature of the threat made toward the Governor," charging documents state.

DA reacts: York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said anyone who threatens such violence will be prosecuted.

"Threatening violence, attempting violence or committing violence is not only against ... constitutional principles and the laws of the Commonwealth, but reprehensible, criminal and will be fully prosecuted by this office," Sunday said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

