A 44-year-old Springettsbury Township woman died Tuesday, 10 days after jumping from a city parking garage, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

Abigail Gannaway, 44, died just after 2 p.m. at York Hospital of multiple blunt force trauma caused by the fall. Her death was ruled a suicide, Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release Wednesday.

    According to York City Police, Gannaway jumped from the fourth floor of the parking garage at 25 W. Philadelphia St. around 3:45 p.m. on May 2.

    Gannaway was found unresponsive on the ground and taken to the hospital.

    There will be no autopsy, the coroner’s office said.

    Gay said there have been 20 suicides in York County this year. She said there were 22 at this point a year ago and 36 in 2018. 

